One of the men involved in an accident involving a ute and table top truck in Boorowa on Wednesday has died.
Two other men remain in critical condition after the crash.
Emergency services were called to Long Street, Boorowa about 7.50pm on Wednesday 1 March 2023, after a southbound ute - with three men on board - and an eastbound table-top truck collided near the intersection with Rye Park Road.
About 9.30am Friday, March 3 police were contacted and told one of the men had died.
When police attended the scene of Wednesaday's accident they found the ute driver and his two passengers critically injured, while the truck driver suffered injuries described as being non-life threatening.
Three helicopters were despatched to the scene, with the ute driver airlifted to Liverpool Hospital.
An investigation is now underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
