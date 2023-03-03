Active Farmers ride for resilience ready to discover the Hilltops region

Cyclists are set to enjoy the stunning Hilltops Region from Young to Boorowa and then Harden via Galong before returning to Young via Kingsvale in aid of raising funds and awareness of Active Farmers and the positive impacts it has in small rural communities across Australia.
The Young Cherry 'Ride for Resilience' is a one-day charity ride set for Saturday, April 22 supported by Steph Cooke MP and event sponsors UPL, Corteva, Bayer and Grove Estate Winery.
The 137km route will commence at Young in the morning, continue to Boorowa for morning tea, then proceed to Harden for lunch, and finish back in Young.
The Young Services Club will host the official Cherry Ride dinner on Saturday night.
In addition to the ride, Active Farmers and leading agricultural and horticultural research company, Kalyx, will be hosting an evening of drinks and canapes at Grove Estate Winery, in Young, on Friday April 21, featuring special guest speaker, newly appointed Wallabies Coach, Eddie Jones.
The event will commence at 6pm and is open to all riders, sponsors, rugby fans and anyone else keen to support Active Farmers.
The cost of the ride is $350 per person and includes Friday Evening at Grove Estate Winery, meals, riding kit and support car and maintenance specialist.
Riders are also encouraged to raise additional funds via GoFundraise, to go back into supporting new and existing Active Farmers communities that cost on average $7,000 per year in personal trainer wages, equipment, venue hire, and health-related workshops.
Alternatively, contact Justin Sampson, CEO or Ali Lane, Office & Partnerships Manager, team@activefarmers.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.