One day charity ride to start in Young and pass through Boorowa and Harden

Updated March 3 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 2:40pm
Active Farmers ride for resilience ready to discover the Hilltops region

Cyclists are set to enjoy the stunning Hilltops Region from Young to Boorowa and then Harden via Galong before returning to Young via Kingsvale in aid of raising funds and awareness of Active Farmers and the positive impacts it has in small rural communities across Australia.

