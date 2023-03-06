Crime trends report shows Cowra's crime fell in 2022

The latest NSW Crime trends released this week show there was no significant increase in crime in Cowra in the 12 months to December, 2022.
The trends show that three of the 13 major crime offences included in the report prepared by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research increased in Cowra compared with the same period in 2021.
Police received 647 reports of crime that fell into the major crime categories.
In 2021 police received 732 major crime offence reports.
The most significant increase or decrease of crime reported in Cowra was a decrease of 49.2 per cent in the rate of steal from motor vehicle offences.
In 2022 police dealt with 31 reports. In the same period in 2021 police received 50 reports of the offence
Domestic and non-domestic violence related assaults increased with 17 more domestic violence and 12 more non-domestic violence related assaults reported.
And police were called to investigate 31 less break and enters from dwellings.
Motor vehicle thefts fell by 11 and malicious damage by 15 incidents.
The offences reported in Cowra in 2022 and 2021 were:
Over the five years to December 2022, recorded incidents of two of the 13 major offences categories in the state showed a significant upward trend, nine showed a downward trend and two were stable.
The two offences trending upwards in the state over the past five years were:
The nine offences trending downwards in the state over the past five years were:
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness.
