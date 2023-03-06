Cowra Guardian

Steal from motor vehicle offences down 49 per cent in Cowra

March 6 2023 - 12:55pm
Crime trends report shows Cowra's crime fell in 2022

The latest NSW Crime trends released this week show there was no significant increase in crime in Cowra in the 12 months to December, 2022.

