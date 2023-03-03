Wattamondara's Fee Jennings has been named in the 2023 NSW Rural Women in Leadership Scholarship Program.
The program aims to help women living in rural and regional NSW to become leaders in their communities.
The one-year scholarship program begins with the recipients attending a Future Women Leadership Summit in Sydney on March 6 and 7, as part of the 2023 NSW Women's Week celebrations.
Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said the program is designed to connect driven and passionate women from all ages and backgrounds, and help them in developing leadership skills as they progress to the next stage of their career.
Twenty four women have been selected to take part.
"The cohort is made up of small business owners, farmers, teachers, artists, engineers, and women working in health, disability, community development, transport, property and real estate. These women will have a unique opportunity to connect and learn from each other in a setting that actively supports and encourages women to achieve their goals both personally and professionally," Mrs Taylor said.
"Last year's NSW Rural Scholarship Program was a huge success, with women from across the State gaining valuable skills to not only further their career development but become leaders in their communities. I'm sure we will see another exceptional result with this year's intake."
Future Women Managing Director and Founder Helen McCabe said the breadth and calibre of this year's intake will have a big impact on the Future Women community.
"The number and quality of applications were exceptional and we look forward to meeting the women at next week's Leadership Summit and working with them throughout 2023. I know Future Women members from across Australia will learn as much from these incredible women as they will learn from our leadership and training programs" Ms McCabe said.
Not only do the winners get access to the coveted Future Women Platinum+ Emerging Leaders Program, valued at over $6,000 each, but all 213 of the women who did not receive a place within the scholarship program this year will also receive a complimentary one-year Gold membership, which gives them access to FW Advance, a year-long career development webinar series, and a 50 per cent discount to attend the Future Women Leadership Summit.
