A fibreglass colour sheep mounted on a concrete base has gone missing from a park in the small town of Boorowa in south-west NSW.
"Absolutely disgraceful" was the reaction of locals to the theft this week.
The sheep is one of eight which currently make up the town's Moving Sheep project, aimed at increasing tourism to the town which is already famous for its annual running of the sheep and Woolfest.
Boorowa locals condemned the theft when they were made aware of it on social media.
"Absolutely disgraceful. Hopefully she is returned unharmed. People can be so selfish. Please bring it back a lot of love has gone into painting this," were just some of the reactions.
Affectionately known as 'Technicolour Dream' the sheep was painted by Alison Packwood of Boorowa Central School.
The brainchild of local Rotarian, Lyn Diskon, the Moving Sheep Project came about after a visit by Ms Diskon to Shepparton in Victoria where she saw the Moooving Art exhibition.
Boorowa's sheep flock had grown to eight, before "Technicolour's" disappearance.
"It's disappointing, a lot of love has gone in to the project," Ms Diskon said.
"Technicolour" was reported missing from Boorowa's Court House Park on Wednesday.
"It would have taken a bit of planning," Ms Diskon said.
When Boorowa Rotary and the Boorowa Chamber of Commerce positioned the sheep it took two men with ropes to lift on to a pallet before she was placed in Court House Park by a forklift.
"The sheep itself doesn't weigh much but the steel supports and concrete base are quite heavy," she said.
"It doesn't look like she has been smashed or dragged," Ms Diskon said, hopeful that she can be returned in one piece.
The "sheep-napping" has been reported to Boorowa Police who are on the trail to try and get her back.
If anyone has seen the sheep, or knows anything they are asked to contact Crimestoppers or Boorowa Police on 02 6381 3700.
The Moving Sheep project is a joint venture between the Boorowa Rotary club and the Boorowa Business Chamber.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
