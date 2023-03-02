Cowra Guardian

Hayes makes a winning comeback to golf veterans

By Lester Black
Updated March 3 2023 - 9:55am, first published 9:18am
A field of 37 veteran golfers played their 9 hole stableford competition on Thursday, March 2 over the holes 10 through to the 18th.

