Hayes makes a winning comeback to golf veterans

A field of 37 veteran golfers played their 9 hole stableford competition on Thursday, March 2 over the holes 10 through to the 18th.
Many of the Veterans went on to play in the Pro Comp 18 hole event and were dominant in prize winner list.
After being denied access to the golf course for more than three months because of a physical injury, Neil Hayes came back to play in the Veterans event which he won with 20 points on a count from Mark Rush.
Neil Hayes went on to complete the Pro Comp 18 event to finish in that event in second place.
Congratulations to Neil Hayes on producing impressive scores.
The veteran prize winners are listed with their stableford score and the 18 hole handicap they played off:
20 Neil Hayes (29).
20 Mark Rush (11).
18 Alan Luff (33).
18 John Herrett (23).
17 Robert D'Elboux (34).
17 Elwyn Ward (21).
17 Nicky Basson (1).
17 Robert Morgan (18).
16 Terry Winwood-Smith (10)*.
*On a count back from other players with 16 points..
The above prize winners will have their 18 hole handicap reduced by 3, all other players who competed will have their handicap increased by 1.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, had a good field of 34 competitors playing off their official GOLFLINK handicaps.
Warwick Spence was the best performer on the day with an impressive 39 Stableford Points ahead of Neil Hayes, John Jensen, Peter Kirwan and Bob D'Elboux who all finished on 37 points, with order of merit decided on a countback.
Congratulations go to the top four prize winners:
1st Warwick Spence 39 (points).
2nd Neil Hayes 37.
3rd John Jensen 37.
4th Peter Kirwan 37.
The above prize winners go into the Pro Comp ball sweep along with, Bob D'Elboux, Colin Ridding 36, Elwyn Ward 36, Les Pinkerton 36, Mark Rush 35, James Brown 33.
The NEAREST THE PIN.
7th hole sponsored by Nicky Basson. Won by Ken Harcombe 175cm.
14th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd. Won by Michael Prescott 469cm.
