Cowra Council receives Ministerial complaint about Holmwood lights

Updated March 7 2023 - 4:17pm, first published March 2 2023 - 2:41pm
Cowra Council will continue to investigate a Ministerial complaint regarding signs at Holmwood School.

A complaint the flashing lights at Holmwood School are the wrong colour has mystified members of the Cowra Shire Council Traffic Committee.

