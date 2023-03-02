A complaint the flashing lights at Holmwood School are the wrong colour has mystified members of the Cowra Shire Council Traffic Committee.
Traffic Committee Chairman, Cr Paul Smith, told the last meeting of Cowra Shire Council a Ministerial complaint had been received regarding the colour of the signage but the RTA have advised there is only one colour for the signs.
"We could see no justification for anything, we couldn't figure the whole thing out," Cr Smith said.
"The traffic police seem to think they get more than what they should in the way of fines there, its clearly marked, I'd suggest that anyone that gets caught there are probably not locals, everybody knows its there, the signs are flashing, they're in the right place.
"We've gone out to have a look to make sure they weren't obscured in any way, we can't see the problem but we will further investigate, but at this point in time nobody seemed to know what the problem was."
In order to get more clarity on the issue the Council adopted several recommendations of the Traffic Committee, that Council check Holmwood School Zone signage for compliance by TfNSW, that Council contact the principal of Holmwood School to seek further details of the Ministerial complaint regarding the Holmwood School zone and place traffic counters within the school zone in front of Holmwood School to collect relevant data.
In seconding the recommendation Cr Erin Watt said, "as locals we all know this is a somewhat dangerous entrance to a school going from 100 on a highway to 40", "it is a high risk area with kids out the front, and it is a drastic reduction in speed for a short period of time.
"I think many people have seen people ignore those signs over the years and hopefully the work of the Traffic Committee will keep working to minimise that risk." She said.
"Its very easy as we've seen tonight to figure out what the problems are but its a bit more difficult to figure out what remedies are," Cr Smith concluded.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.