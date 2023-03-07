Cowra Art Gallery's 'exciting' exhibits for March and April

During March and April the Cowra Regional Art Gallery is presenting several exciting and significant exhibitions.
The Gallery is hosting a touring exhibition of ceramic works by 22 Australian ceramic artists called SIXTY: The Journal of Australian Ceramics 60th Anniversary 1962-2022 until March 19.
The exhibition is toured by the Australian Design Centre (Sydney) celebrating the history of the Journal of Australian Ceramics (JAC) since its inception in 1962 as Pottery Australia.
SIXTY is an exciting exhibition of works by some of Australia's finest and most awarded ceramic artists who have played a major role in shaping the history and future directions of ceramic arts practice in Australia.
The exhibiting artists are: Glenn Barkley, Alison Milyika Carroll, Kirsten Coelho, Greg Daly, Pippin Drysdale, Dan Elborne, Penny Evans, Honor Freeman, Susan Frost, Shannon Garson, Patsy Hely, Jeffery Mincham, Damon Moon, David Ray, Ben Richardson, Tania Rollond, Owen Rye, Jane Sawyer, Yul Scarf, Vipoo Srivilasa, Kenji Uranishi and Gerry Wedd
Running concurrently at the Gallery from March 26 to April 30 are important and nationally significant collections of work by Aboriginal artist's.
Red Heart of Australia is an exhibition showcasing paintings of national importance created by Aboriginal artists from across Central Australia united by the colour red.
These precious works from the National Museum of Australia's collection show how the colour red expresses relationships to Country, family, ritual and spirituality.
The exhibition was presented as part of a cultural exchange program by the National Museum of Australia with the National Art Museum of China (NAMOC), Beijing in 2021. The Red Heart tour is supported by the National Collecting Institutions Touring and Outreach Program (NCITO).
The other exhibition at the Gallery in March/April is Utopia Batiks: Textile Artworks from the Utopia Collection Bequest on loan from the Tamworth Regional Gallery.
The Utopia Batik Collection is an archive of assembled pieces by some of Australia's most prominent artists of the Eastern Anmatyerre and Alyawarre people, centred at the remote community of Utopia, 270 kms north east of Alice Springs.
First introduced into the Utopia community in the 1970s, Batik was largely adopted by women in the community who used the wax resist technique to depict the layered nature of Tjukurrpa stories - surface and hidden knowledge.
Over time the batik technique of layering, was adopted by artists in their painting to create artworks distinctive to the Utopia community of artists.
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.