Cowra Guardian

Rail and transport high on the agenda for Cootamundra candidate

By Brendan McCool
March 2 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Independent candidate for Cootamundra Brian Fisher.

Cowra's Brian Fisher is running as an Independent for the state seat of Cootamundra at the March 23 NSW State Election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.