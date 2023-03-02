Cowra's Brian Fisher is running as an Independent for the state seat of Cootamundra at the March 23 NSW State Election.
Born in Cowra Mr Fisher believes he can bring "an unprecedented wealth of experience from the transport, infrastructure construction and maintenance sectors to State Parliament.
With a background in transport Mr Fisher started with NSW Rail in 1986 after attending Cowra High, Sydney University and the University of Technology Sydney
His introduction to rail started well before 1986 as his father, whose family was from Bendick Murrell, was employed for more than three decades as a train driver, working primarily in Cowra.
His mother and her family were from Manly and her father James Henry Hayes was a rigger on the construction of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.
"My mother was there as an infant for the opening with her father when Francis de Groot rode up on the horse and cut the ribbon," he said.
"As a child I spent many hours at the kitchen table with my grandfather re-living his experiences working on the bridge's construction."
Starting with the railways at Wallerawang Mr Fisher was employed in a sleeper gang upgrading the rail line between Lithgow and Bathurst when it was a multiple line.
He also worked on the Blue Mountains line carrying out walking inspections of the metropolitan tracks before carrying out retransoming work on the Sydney Harbour Bridge; working at North Sydney and Milsons Point; in the Southern Highlands; on the Broken Hill to Parkes track and also in the New England area.
Starting as a fettler he progressed through the ranks of Ganger and Track Supervisor relief at Young to Track Manager appointed at Harden on the Main South in 1997 in charge of some 500km of track infrastructure and 33 staff.
"My area of responsibility encompassed Bowning to Wallendbeen Up and Down mains, Demondrille to Blayney, Koorawatha to Grenfell, Cowra to Eugowra and Galong to Boorowa.," he said.
"It was a feather in my cap, my area of responsibility covered my father's tracks as a train driver."
From 2003 to 2012 Mr Fisher worked as a bus and coach operator with a fleet of eight buses and coaches and five NSW government school bus contracts operating in the Cowra, Canowindra and Orange areas and the Mid North Coast.
With a passion for aviation Mr Fisher hold's a fixed wing commercial pilots license and hopes to complete a commercial rotary wing conversion, and other specialist training at Cowra's Fly Oz.
He's currently building a homebuilt aircraft a Zenair Zodiac CH601 all metal low wing cantilever aircraft and owns a Beaver RX28 ultralight.
"My whole working life has been in the transport industry," he said.
"I often travelled with my father and have seen first hand the railways at their best."
Mr Fisher says he is standing for Cootamundra to help "break the Labor LNP duopoly".
"And to see the state run for the people, not for the major parties.
"I am really aghast at the contempt the major parties have for the public and the spending of taxpayers money.
"It's never about what the public really want or the public interest. It's about the major parties. Deals being done out of the public's sight. (Currently) there's no grand vision or plan for our nation.
"What we have are party puppets toeing the party line.
"Our leaders have no original thoughts, opinions, or ideas of their own. Instead they regurgitate the party line."
With such a personal and family history of rail Mr Fisher said he is motivated to stand by the "decimation of our regional rail network".
And while he is not opposed to cycleways he says he is against the transformation of rail lines into rail trails.
He says this is occurring "without proper cost benefit analysis, failing to take into account increased road maintenance costs, public safety and associated cost and the public's wishes".
"No government went to an election promising to close a railway line. The lines closed without a mandate or proper public consultation, the public (was) denied the opportunity to veto the decision at an election.
"Plenty have been elected to government on the promise of reopening lines almost always reneging once elected.
"I support the building of dedicated cycleways and will fiercely do so providing echo friendly infrastructure, but not on railway corridors at the expense of the railway infrastructure," he said.
"Labor have no real commitment to regional Australia and the Nationals have sold out to the city-centric Liberals. What regional NSW receives is tokenism, just enough to keep people at bay.
"At the moment the LNP would paint a door on a country railway station and invite the media around to announce the grand opening."
To strengthen his stand Mr Fisher says he is networking Independents across the state to end rail trails and to see the resurrection of our railways.
"Australia's transport system has become almost third world standard," he says
"I want to champion the introduction of green powered cutting edge Hi Speed rail in NSW to make Australia a world class destination and improve the habitation and liveability of regional NSW.
"I will push to have Inland rail routed via Dubbo and Coonabarabran.
"And linked by a NSW government built corridor via Grenfell, Young and Cootamundra by linking to a reopened Demondrille Blayney line linked at Maimaru, and a road/rail bypass at Bethungra.
"I really want to see NSW capitalise on the opportunity Inland Rail will bring to the State."
Mr Fisher says he would also call for better links between Sydney and Melbourne via Canberra and the snowfields, upgrading of lines, reopening lines around Boorowa and Crookwell, Bombala and Cooma, Hillston and Molong.
"Our roads cannot handle the current transport arrangements," he said.
"I want to see implemented regional roads converted to reinforced concrete. Ending the use of bitumen a petroleum product that is no longer suited to modern day road construction.
"My objective is to build road/rail partnerships."
He said this could be done by establishing intermodals across the state on reopened, upgraded interconnected railway lines.
These lines, he said, would provide exponential growth potential for the road transport industry in partnership with rail with less overheads, compliance issues and driver shortage issues whilst potentially increasing profits, delivering efficient transport outcomes.
In the Cootamundra electorate he said he would work to have the Blayney to Demondrille line reopened.
He also wants to see the reopening of the Cowra to Eugowra line extended to Parkes linking both with the Inland rail and transcontinental line to Perth.
And the reopening of Koorawatha to Grenfell line.
"The major parties will not restore rail in the bush. It's not even on their radar," Mr Fisher said.
"They're avoiding questions by the media.
"The Independents and minor parties, if sufficient numbers are voted into both Houses would change that
"The voting history tells us that.
Outside of rail Mr Fisher said he would like to see 24 hour policing in the electorate's major centres including Cowra. And the building of new police facilities across the electorate and beyond.
He is also calling for the construction of an airport at Grenfell within close proximity of the CBD and building of a new access road to Young from the southern end of the Young airstrip via Rifle Range Road and Milly Milly lane.
"I am opposed to raising the height of Wyangala dam and am committed to the road over the dam wall being reopened to the public with a new reinforced concrete road that will include segregated pedestrian and cycleways across the rock wall," he said.
"I would like to see a new weir type crossing where the low level bridge is in Cowra.
"The potential to build a new bypass at Cowra incorporating a major service centre, truck stop and rest area.
"And a lake similar to Forbes built at Cowra."
Also on his agenda would be, he said, better access to National Parks for fishing and camping and recreational activities. Upgraded road access and facilities and the abolition of the entry fees to parks such as Wyangala.
"I'm keen to work with the rail and road transport sector to build partnerships that will be a win win," he said calling for a high speed link between Sydney and Parkes across viaducts high above the landscale.
"(A) safe, efficient, globally competitive transport industry will see both the road and rail sector thrive in partnership (through) reopened, upgraded interconnected rail corridors with intermodals right across the state.
"I am passionate about decentralisation.
"Regional Australia is the backbone of the Australian economy yet we are treated like second class citizens.
"I am passionate about the environment and embracing new clean energy.
"A simple brushless electric motor can do the work of an internal combustion engine, transmission and final drive and can be placed on all wheels providing all wheel drive.
"Once the technology is embraced and the technology developed people will be asking why we didn't do it sooner. No more oils. No more expensive maintenance regimes. Electric vehicles will be virtually zero maintenance.
"Fossil fuel internal combustion technology is primitive. We'll be embarrassed to drive around in the old noisy pollution emitting clunkers we drive around in now.
"I'm part of a state-wide push to see as many Independents elected as possible in both Houses to be able to introduce Private Members Bills and get them passed in both Houses, restoring our regional rail network and transport system.
"The breaking of the Labor/LNP won't see the sky fall in.
"It would be a new beginning and realisation (of) how bad things are under the Labor LNP duopoly," Mr Fisher said.
