A special presentation was held at St Raphael's Catholic School this week to acknowledge the outstanding work completed by the school's Duke of Edinburgh Award participants in 2022.
Six students were presented with their Bronze Award for completing 13 hours of physical activity, 13 hours of community service, 13 hours of learning a new skill and two overnight hikes.
Seven students were presented with their Silver Award for completing 26 hours of physical activity, 26 hours of community service, 26 hours of learning a new skill and two three-day hikes.
Some examples of volunteer service completed by the students included delivering Meals on Wheels, volunteering with local sporting organisations such as Cowra and District Junior Soccer Club and volunteering at the Canowindra International Balloon Challenge.
In 2023, six students are attempting to achieve their Gold Award and will be completing a four-day hike in Kosciuszko National Park.
At St Raphael's Catholic School, participation in the Duke of Edinburgh Award is voluntary with each participant asked to challenge themselves to achieve the unthinkable and push their own boundaries.
Our Award holders emerge from the program as confident young citizens with community awareness on both a local and global level.
