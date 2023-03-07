Garratt believes he can go further than title winning throw

Cowra's Ky Garratt has thrown his name into the list of the top ranked hammer throwers in the state after taking out gold in the Athletics NSW Junior Championships and ACT Junior Championships over the last weekend of February.
Garratt started his winning streak on Friday, February 24, claiming gold in the Athletics NSW Junior Championships under 17s hammer throw with a throw of 54.44 metres.
He backed that win up two days later at the ACT under 14 to under 18 Championships, where he claimed gold in the under 17s hammer throw with a throw of 55.83 metres.
Garratt had four throws of the 5kg weighted hammer on Friday rating his form well, despite not hitting his personal best of 56 metres.
While he managed to have a couple of bigger throws on the day, they were unfortunately not counted as he had not kept inside the throwing circle.
"I know I can throw further, it's just about getting the consistency about it really," Garratt said.
At Sunday's event, Garratt again managed to throw over 55 metres.
Garratt trains under coach Ernie Shankleton three times a week, trains one day a week by himself and heads to the gym three days a week where he works on his leg and lower back strength.
Currently ranked number one in the under 17s hammer throw nationally, Garratt is ranked second in the 18s category.
Next up for the Cowra athlete is a trip to Brisbane next month to defend his National title.
"It's nice to see that not only am I doing well in the 17s but also the age group above," he said.
Moving up an age division this year also saw him throw a hammer which is 1kg heavier.
While it may not seem like a big jump in weight, Garratt said it makes a big difference in the pull back when he prepares to throw the hammer.
"It's at least 10, 20 kilograms heavier when you're swinging it around your head and it is pulling against you," he said.
"The aim is to have the right technique to go through all of the different weights and then have the right gym training so I can progress onto the new weight without a whole lot of difference."
Garratt has been involved in hammer throw for four years after initially concentrating on the discus in primary school.
"It's taken a while to get where I am, but it's been a good journey," he said.
Looking further ahead, Garratt is looking towards the Oceania Games.
To qualify for the Australia team he will need to claim first or second place as well as make the qualifying distance throw at Nationals.
Two teams are selected for the Oceania Games - the Australian team and the Regional Australian team, however.
Garratt's goal, coach Shankleton said, is the Australian team.
