Garratt believes he can go further than title winning throw

By Brendan McCool
March 8 2023 - 9:48am
Ky Garratt (centre) has claimed first place in the under 17s hammer throw at both the Athletics NSW Junior Championships and ACT Junior Championships. Image supplied.

Cowra's Ky Garratt has thrown his name into the list of the top ranked hammer throwers in the state after taking out gold in the Athletics NSW Junior Championships and ACT Junior Championships over the last weekend of February.

