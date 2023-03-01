Cowra Guardian

Four injured when ute and truck collide at Boorowa

By Newsroom
Updated March 2 2023 - 7:18am, first published 6:31am
Four people have been injured - three critically - in a crash involving a ute and a truck at Boorowa.

