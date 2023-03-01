Four people have been injured - three critically - in a crash involving a ute and a truck at Boorowa.
Emergency services were called to Long Street, Boorowa about 7.50pm on Wednesday, March 1 after a southbound ute - with three men on board - and an eastbound table-top truck collided near the intersection with Rye Park Road.
They found the ute driver and his two passengers critically injured, while the truck driver suffered injuries described as being non-life threatening.
Three helicopters were despatched to the scene, with the ute driver airlifted to Liverpool Hospital, while the front and rear-seat passengers have been airlifted to Canberra Hospital.
Police have been told all three men are in a critical condition.
The truck driver has been taken to Canberra Hospital by road ambulance.
He's described as being in a stable condition.
Police from Boorowa, Young, and Grenfell attended, assisted by Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Ambulance paramedics, Rural Fire Service and State Emergency Service members.
Crash Investigators are enroute to the scene and will conduct the inquiry.
The road is currently closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area while the operation continues.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
