Revitalising Kendal Street: Cowra Council forms working party

Cowra Shire Council has taken the first step to look at ways to revitalise the CBD.
At its February 27 meeting, Council adopted a two part recommendation for the formation of the Working Party to look at the establishment of a CBD Committee and report its findings and recommendations back to Council.
Councillors Sharon D'Elboux, Cheryl Downing, Erin Watt, Bill West and Paul Smith have been appointed to the Working Party.
The concept of the Working Party also received strong support from two speakers in Council's Open Forum, Libby Murray and Stassi Austin.
"We're a bit of a grey town, we are not really a vibrant town," was how Libby Murray described Cowra when addressing Council to lend her support for the establishment of the Working Party.
Ms Murray said as a a retired school teacher and resident of Cowra for 35 years, she wanted to speak in support of the proposal.
"On our town web site, Visit Cowra, we claim that Cowra has a vibrant and expanding retail and commercial centre, it boasts of the services you would expect to find in a larger town, while maintaining that wonderful feeling of country hospitality.
"I don't think that statement is correct, we're not vibrant, we're not expanding in retail and as a concerned local resident who's watched the general decline of our CBD precinct over the past few years, I feel there needs to be action taken so we can truly reflect that statement.
"When I walked down the street the other day, sadly I actually took notice of what I was looking at.
"I found 17 empty shop fronts, out of date signs, some of the business who were advertised have not been around for approximately five years, I just felt a general air of despondency.
"If you establish a working group for the CBD it would provide direction for the revitalisation of the whole area, it would be about developing the ambience, the atmosphere creating a CBD that invites you to stay with maybe greenery, correct signage, seating, maybe even social activities - buskers, maybe artwork displays in empty shops, who knows.
"And having a working group would help provide a communication point to talk to community groups, I know we've got lots of people out there with brilliant ideas and we could tap into them, but we need to develop a plan to help our CBD, we need to become that vibrant and active town that we claim to be.
"We could have a bustling street again, but we need this group to begin the process," she said.
Local woman, Stassi Austin, also spoke in support of Working Party establishment.
"We all know of the hardships that business have faced in past years including plague, fire and most recently flood," Ms Austin said.
"We are a resilient bunch and putting those horrendous years behind us, now is the time to revitalise our CBD and support our local businesses.
"Objective B 4.3 in the 2022-2023 operational plan was to undertake planning for the future of Cowra's CBD and to establish a committee to oversee liaison with the local businesses and future planning for the CBD.
"It is imperative that strong direction and guidance is given to see our CBD flourish.
"I look forward to seeing how this great challenge will be undertaken and how the community can get involved."
A letter of support for the establishment of the Working Party was also received from Christine Muddle who owns a local newsagency.
In moving the recommendation for the establishment of the Working Party Cr Sharon D'Elboux said the retail sector has suffered and been under enormous pressure from factors such as COVID-19, natural disasters, staff shortages and online shopping.
She described the report for the establishment of the Working Party as one of the most important long-term economic planning activities before the meeting saying "the local economy depends on it, without a healthy functioning economy towns do not survive or prosper".
It allows us to undertake the," first step to address an urgent community need on how our residents access goods and services".
"Being an optimistic person we can be leaders in this space and find solutions to build our own local run small business sector," she said.
Councillors Cheryl Downing, Peter Wright, Erin Watt and Paul Smith also spoke in support of the recommendation along with Mayor Bill West.
Cr West said expectations would need to be managed in forming the Working Party.
"I think we are saying we don't have the answers at this point, we need to find the answers and find out what we can do and where does Council fit in this whole operation."
He added business and community will need to come on board.
"We know across the landscape retail is struggling, we don't have the silver bullet for that," he said.
"The CBDs are struggling but I would also make the point many other parts of the Cowra economy are booming and are vibrant, so I think we need to talk that up a bit."
He added there are exemplary businesses in the CBD who are doing a fabulous job.
"We are at the point of just considering options and going back to Council with our findings and recommendations for perhaps a committee to be formed in due course," Cr West said.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
