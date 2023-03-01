Cowra Arthritis Association invite community to first meeting of the year

After a short break over the new year, the Cowra Arthritis Association will have their first meeting for 2023 on March 7 and the community is invited to join them.
Cowra Arthritis Association president Christine Murphy said the meeting is open to everyone and forms a casual, easy environment.
The group is open to anybody suffering from any type of arthritis, even juvenile arthritis sufferers.
The Cowra Arthritis Association will meet at the Cowra Bowling Club at 12pm on March 7 for lunch, with the meeting to begin at 1pm.
Ms Murphy said they will be joined at the meeting by a dietitian from Cowra Hospital who will speak about how diet can help with arthritis.
The meeting is free to attend, but the Cowra Arthritis Association are asking those interested in attending to RSVP with the Secretary Carol Nicholson.
