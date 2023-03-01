Cowra Guardian

Architectural and arts leaders to present new initiatives at Cowra forum

Updated March 1 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 2:10pm
The Regional Architecture Association (RAA) has partnered with multidisciplinary arts organisation - the CORRIDOR project through creative directors Dylan Gower and Phoebe Cowdery, to provoke discussion, at a forum in Cowra, around building, materiality, placemaking, arts and culture to meet environmental challenges connected to place.

