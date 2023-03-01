Architectural and arts leaders to present new initiatives at Cowra forum

The Regional Architecture Association (RAA) has partnered with multidisciplinary arts organisation - the CORRIDOR project through creative directors Dylan Gower and Phoebe Cowdery, to provoke discussion, at a forum in Cowra, around building, materiality, placemaking, arts and culture to meet environmental challenges connected to place.
Professionals guiding regional architecture and arts projects and interested community members alike are invited to a series of talks and conversations with practicing architects and arts workers on the topic at a forum in Cowra between March 16-18.
Regional leaders invited to speak by include Cowra architect and founder of CLEAN Cowra, Dylan Gower; Creative Producer - the CORRIDOR project, Phoebe Cowdery, and Arts OutWest arts worker / curator Aleisha Lonsdale.
Called SITING, the forum setting alone suggests a different approach, hosted in a historic Cowra woolshed restored by d-CONSTRUCT architects for the CORRIDOR project, a NFP arts and cultural organisation.
The program will explore new ways to form meaningful connections to the land through understanding and respecting First Nations knowledge, architecture and art practices that embed place-making, caring for the environment, and construction connected to the ground it is built on.
RAA founding and committee member, and co-director of Takt Studio for Architecture, Katharina Hendel, explains this conversation about regional architecture has never been more critical in the wake of the disastrous floods in the Central West and regional natural disasters more broadly.
"Our architectural and arts communities have long collaborated," Ms Hendel said.
"In the wake of so many natural disasters, like the floods in the Central West, there is a real desire to do more to guide better ways of building and designing together."
CORRIDOR project curator and creative producer, Phoebe Cowdery, said bringing people from across the regions together to observe the land and experience the impacts firsthand, takes the discussion beyond the theoretical.
"Events hosted in a place like this inspire a collegial narrative about our environment between professionals practicing in architecture and the arts," Ms Cowdery said.
"Those shared dialogues and resources help us understand more fully the impact of these things on our professions."
"Our members are interested in integrating the wealth of knowledge local communities and especially First Nations people bring to the table," Ms Hendel said.
"We know we can't keep building public and private spaces the same way we've always done if we're to avoid the level of devastation seen over the last few years.
"That can only happen if we learn from each other in different ways, which is what our Cowra event is all about."
The event allows professionals in the fields of art and architecture and community members alike to come together to discuss new ways forward.
An opportunity to explore the CORRIDOR site with sketchbook in hand and get together over a casual BBQ dinner on Thursday, March 16 is followed by a day of talks and forum conversations on Friday, March 17 which offers continuing professional development for architecture practitioners.
On Saturday, March 18 attendees will explore relevant sites in the local area including Wyangala dam, the Lachlan Valley railway heritage centre with its locomotive workshop and the Cowra Japanese Garden.
Guests can be accommodated in the Shearer's Quarters on site or camp adjacent to the woolshed now reactivated as an event and studio space while Cowra itself has many other accommodation options.
