Makerspace returning to Cowra Library Saturday

Get ready to spend Saturday mornings at Cowra Library for the return of Makerspace Saturdays from 10am - 11.30am.
Come along and have crafty fun making things with us.
Library staff have made a list of their favourites and you are invited.
Their first creation will be Glitter Bug Magnets on Saturday, March 4.
Followed by:
March 11: Auomata.
March 18: Emoji Balls.
March 25: Butterfly Wings.
April 1: Marble Game.
No need to book - just turn up.
For children of all ages. See you there!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.