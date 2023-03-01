Cowra Guardian

Makerspace returning to Cowra Library Saturday

Updated March 1 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 12:06pm
Get ready to spend Saturday mornings at Cowra Library for the return of Makerspace Saturdays from 10am - 11.30am.

