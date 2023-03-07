The Lachlan Regional Transport Committee is to undergo an overhaul of its functions to ensure it meets the needs of local communities.
The committee met in Cowra on Saturday, February 25, at the Lachlan Valley Rail headquarters.
It draws its membership from the outskirts of Sydney through the Central West of New South Wales to Dubbo, Parkes and Cootamundra.
Amongst those attending were Mayors from Cowra and Wollongong.
Cowra Mayor, Bill West, said the committee decided to undertake a review of their operations and assess where the committee sits in today's environment.
"There have been significant changes since the Lachlan Regional Transport Committee was first formed, especially in relation to lobbying," Mayor West said.
Members will bring their thoughts back to the next meeting on Saturday, May 27 in Cowra.
In the lead-up to the State election, the Lachlan Regional Transport committee released an open letter in October to the NSW Government, Opposition and minor parties outlining their six priorities and asking politicians to commit to their delivery.
The priorities and the reasons behind them are:
The letter went on to state, "The NSW Government has made extensive investment in Sydney Metros, Railways, Roads and Stadiums and investment is now needed in Regional NSW. Regional NSW along with Newcastle and Wollongong accounts for around 30 per cent of the population of NSW."
The Lachlan Regional Transport Committee was formed at Gooloogong on Saturday July 9, 1983 in response to an announcement from the then State Government, all branch line country passenger trains would cease at the end of 1983 and be replaced by road coaches.
According to its web site "until then, Cowra had a twice daily rail service to Sydney and return on Mondays to Fridays plus a mid-night service connecting the main South and Western mail trains. On Saturday and Sunday Cowra only had one service to and from Sydney.
"Eugowra and Grenfell had a return service from Cowra with a connecting service from Sydney Monday to Friday.
"When the proposed new timetable was released, Eugowra and Grenfell were not going to receive a service at all and Cowra a reduced service.
"Needless to say this did not go down well with local councils and a public meeting was called for and held at Gooloogong. Hence the Lachlan Regional Transport Committee was formed taking in road, rail and air issues.
"The councils of Weddin, Bland and Cabonne led the charge to reinstate services to Grenfell and Eugowra and additional services to Cowra.
"Since the 1980s, LRTC has written many submissions and maintained dialogue with all levels of government about freight and passenger transport. Our work has been recognised in government reports as well as in the media."
Also making news:
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.