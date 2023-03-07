Support the reopening of the Demondrille to Blayney line by 2025. The repeated and recent closures of the railway over the Blue Mountains highlight the need to add capacity and resilience to the rail network connecting regional NSW to Sydney.



Support a start of work on completion of the 35 km Maldon to Dombarton rail link during the next term of office. The closure this year (2022) due to rain events of the South Coast line and the Moss Vale - Unanderra line highlight the need to add capacity and resilience to the rail network connecting regional NSW to Port Kembla.



Support replacement by 2027 of at least four level crossings in regional NSW by grade separated crossings over selected State and Local Roads, including on the new Inland Rail. As road safety would be improved, these grade separated crossings should receive some financial support from the New South Wales Government.



Support compensation payments from the NSW Government to Local Government for the additional road wear and tear due to the approval of heavier and larger trucks on local roads. Local Government, in New South Wales expended $1343m in 2019-20 from ratepayers exceeding $1101m from the NSW Government and $222m from the Australian Government. Much of this expenditure is to cover wear and tear from heavy trucks whilst the recent rains will require much remedial expenditure.



Support, in the revision of the NSW freight and ports strategy the reinstatement of rail as a priority for the movement of bulk freight. The current strategy gives more emphasis on the use of heavier trucks as opposed to more freight on rail. The transfer of some freight that was on rail that has moved to roads in recent decades back to rail would reduce road damage and carbon emissions.

