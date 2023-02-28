Showtime at Koorawatha on Sunday, March 5

It's showtime at Koorawatha.
The 2023 village show will be held on Sunday, March 5 at the Koorawatha Showground on Bumblaldry Street.
"We are endeavouring to make it the best show that we have had for some time," show secretary Mary Gee said.
"We aim to celebrate the members, supporters and behind-the-scenes people that make the whole thing work.
"We are catering for all people young and older, to ensure they all have a great time."
All the usual animal competitions will be in full swing, while entries for the pavilion have been coming in thick and fast.
There will also be a display of memorabilia.
All ages will be catered for at this year's show, with the usual children's events and a tug-of-war for older competitors, Mrs Gee said.
Watch out for this year's show prince and princess. There will also be prizes for best dressed gent and best dressed lady.
The Young Steam Engine Group will again present a popular display.
