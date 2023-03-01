Gooloogong's Kangarooby Road receives funding boost for repairs

Kangarooby Road at Gooloogong is set for an overhaul with funding of $601,000 secured by Cowra Shire Council through the latest round of the NSW government's $500 million Fixing Local Roads program.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said the project is one of eight successful projects in the electorate, allowing Council to undertake crucial rehabilitation and maintenance works.
"Road users have made regular contact with me about the condition of our road network, so I am very pleased to have secured this funding to support much-needed repairs," Ms Cooke said.
"These works will help to make the school bus run, the commute to and from work safer for locals who rely on this road every day."
The $500 million NSW Government's Fixing Local Roads program supports councils to improve routes that regional communities use every day, making journeys for locals, farmers, and freight safer, more efficient, and more reliable.
Cowra Council General Manager, Mr Paul Devery said this funding will enable sealing of approximately 3km of Kangarooby Road at the northern end.
"It is a busy local road that also serves as a school bus route. The project will result in a sealed 6.5m surface compared to the current 4.5m gravel road width and make for greatly improved travelling conditions in all weather," Mr Devery said.
Further information can be found at: https://www.transport.nsw.gov.au/operations/roads-and-waterways/business-and-industry/partners-and-suppliers/local-government-17
