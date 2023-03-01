Cowra Guardian

Gooloogong's Kangarooby Road receives funding boost for repairs

March 1 2023 - 5:00pm
Kangarooby Road at Gooloogong is set for an overhaul with funding of $601,000 secured by Cowra Shire Council through the latest round of the NSW government's $500 million Fixing Local Roads program.

