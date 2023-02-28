Cowra Guardian

Cowra bowls mixed pairs finals makeup decided

Updated March 1 2023 - 8:17am, first published February 28 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Burgin and Sharen Hubber will play Dorcas Presnell and Bruce Oliver in the Mixed Pairs final.

Second round of our mixed pairs was played last week with D Presnell and B Oliver defeating S and S Sculthorpe and A Smith and L Burns defeating G Rogers and T Peadon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.