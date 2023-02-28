Cowra Guardian

Truck driver and passenger die in Gunning accident

Updated February 28 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 3:09pm
A truck driver and his passenger have died after a crash in the state's Southern Tablelands Monday, February 27.

