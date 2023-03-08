New Bilyara chief feels right at home Advertising Feature

Wayne Snelson, the new CEO of Cowra Retirement Village, already feels at home in the community.



Wayne comes highly experienced in senior management roles.

He graduated as a Registered Nurse at St Vincent's Hospital Sydney in 1986 and continued working in a number of hospitals in surgical and medical settings until discovering travelling.

In the early 1990s he started working with Qantas, which led to a 20-year career working with several airlines and travel companies around the world in various senior management positions.

"After settling in Cairns, I was drawn to a role with Prescare that would call on my previous clinical knowledge," Wayne says.



"This enabled me to rediscover my desire to work back within a health environment, primarily in the ever-evolving aged-care industry."

What followed were CEO and senior management roles with Thomas Holt Villages in Sydney, Mackellar Care Services in Gunnedah, Anthem Care in Bowral and finally Quirindi Care Services in Quirindi.



"Having specialised in managing rural aged-care services, Cowra Retirement Village became the natural fit for my next role," Wayne says. "Being in the role for close to four months and having purchased a home here, I feel part of the community."

Cowra Retirement Village is a community-owned, not-for-profit organisation, known locally as Bilyara.

Operating since 1988, Bilyara is the largest residential aged-care provider in the catchment area, caring for 170 residents.



Bilyara has 50 independent living units and an 82-bed facility for permanent and respite aged care, including a 14-bed dementia wing, located in Ganya Cottage. There are multiple lounge areas and outdoor areas surrounded by landscaped gardens, access to dining, laundry, hairdressing services, activities and personal-care services.

For those who want to stay in their own homes, Bilyara also delivers services for community home-care package recipients.

"With the federal government placing more emphasis on older Australians remaining at home, there has been a significant increase in funding to allow this," Wayne says. "Cowra Retirement Village provides a home-care service to more than 60 residents in Cowra and beyond. This includes services such as social support, personal care, domestic assistance and clinical services.



"Our home-care service is managed by Jolanda McGregor, who will be more than happy to meet with you to discuss options available."



For more details please visit bilyara.org.au.

Wayne Snelson took over as new CEO of Cowra Retirement Village four months ago. Picture supplied