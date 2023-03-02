Three hoop breaks feature of play at croquet

At Cowra Croquet at the courts in Brougham Park on Wednesday, February 22 Katrine played Don and Jenny and lead for most of the game with Don and Jenny feeling they were outclassed losing the game 26 to 19.
Ana and Jan played James and Chris.
Both were even most of the game until Jan and Ana forged ahead to lead and played well to peg one out for a 24-22 win.
Chris and Ana both scored a break of three hoops each.
On Saturday, February 25 Jan and Gwen played a singles game.
It was a quick game with Jan out in front to stay there 26-14.
James and Katrine took on the Great White Sharks, Don and Ana, fully expecting the usual outcome, which certainly appeared to be on track to occur in the early stages of the game as the Don and Ana team disappeared into the distance.
Things got even worse as both James and Katrine managed to miss easy roquet after easy roquet, while also dealing with Don's delight in disrupting the opposition.
Ana's amazing 'kiss' roquet from halfway across the court appeared to seal the deal, but amazingly James and Katrine gradually pulled closer and closer to the opposition and, despite the other team's every effort, drew ahead as the final hoop approached.
Katrine accidentally pegged out with the black with the blue still to go through the final hoop (the opposition having one clip on the peg and the other on the second last hoop) and assumed the day was lost.
However, the opposition's turn didn't quite go to plan, leaving James to put the blue ball through the last hoop and then peg out from the far side of the hoop, for a 26-24 final result.
On Monday, February 27 Jenny and Lee played against Katrine and Elaine.
Elaine got a hoop with her first ball despite it being her first game for five months.
A good game with Lee getting in some good shots.
The match ended with Katrine and Elaine pegging out and Jenny and Lee getting 15.
