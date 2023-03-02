Cowra Guardian

Three hoop breaks feature of play at croquet

March 2 2023 - 3:34pm
At Cowra Croquet at the courts in Brougham Park on Wednesday, February 22 Katrine played Don and Jenny and lead for most of the game with Don and Jenny feeling they were outclassed losing the game 26 to 19.

