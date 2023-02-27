Cowra Guardian

Gooloogong SES settle into purpose-built headquarters

February 27 2023 - 2:00pm
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke joined the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) on Saturday to officially open the doors on the new purpose-built headquarters at Goolongong, which will help coordinate its response to flood and storm emergencies.

