Gooloogong SES settle into purpose-built headquarters

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke joined the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) on Saturday to officially open the doors on the new purpose-built headquarters at Goolongong, which will help coordinate its response to flood and storm emergencies.
Ms Cooke said the new $630,000 facility will ensure a targeted and rapid response to future emergency events attended by the SES.
"This new facility is now officially open and with the continued flooding that has occurred in the Central West through the past year, will further enhance their response," Ms Cooke said.
"It has a shared environment for connectivity and communication, making it easier to work together during major weather events."
The Unit headquarters, which is a partnership between the Cowra Council and the SES, will provide additional garages for rescue vehicles and boats, storage for equipment, offices, a training room, a kitchen, changeroom facilities and a laundry.
The Gooloogong Unit is made up of seven members and has responded to 48 incidents over the past three years of intense flooding and storms.
SES Zone Commander, Chief Superintendent Benjamin Pickup, attended the opening and presented a number of awards to members, including the SES Long Service Award.
"The SES Long Service Award recognises the dedication Gooloogong members have put into their community during emergencies," Chief Superintendent Pickup said.
"The SES Long Service Award recipient, Rodney Gavin, has devoted more than 30 years to the agency and will be recognised today for his commitment."
Gooloogong Unit Commander Catherine Thompson said Rodney is extremely deserving of the Award.
"Rodney was one of the longest serving members of the unit, dedicating thousands of hours to serving his local community," Ms Thompson said.
"We often call on Rodney as he has a wealth of knowledge, which is really valued in times where the unit comes together and responds to incidents.
"His wife joined shortly after him, she will also be approaching her 30 years' of service to the Gooloogong Unit."
