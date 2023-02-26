Big weekend for championship and bowls pennants matches

In the Men's B Grade Pairs at Cowra Bowls on Saturday, February 25 Bob Morgan and Steve Sculthorpe had a very narrow win over Robbie Byrne and Dave Bohanna, whilst Dave McLoughlin and Marc Eisenhauer sealed a win with the very last bowl of the match.
This afternoon Peter Lesueur and Cobar had a very healthy win over Tom Clark and Dave Antaw, then Peter Browne and Kak Smith had a come from behind win over Brian Duff and Joe Burgin.
Sunday 26 February
The Grade 7 Pennants team had a close victory over a very good Forbes team 65 shots to 47, congratulations to the team on their victory and we look forward to playing Canowindra this Sunday at Cowra.
The Grade 5 Pennants team had a very good victory over the Parkes Railway team 72 shots to 43 and they look forward to another win against Parkes Sports Club next Sunday at Parkes.
It was a very enjoyable day for the Cowra bowlers.
Upcoming Events
Business House Bowls is back on this Thursday, March 2, but will be cancelled Thursday 9 march because of the Festival 4's Tournament, which will have bowlers from near and far displaying their talents.
The B Grade Pairs semi-finals on Saturday will feature the following matches.
Peter Lesueur and Mick Beath playing Peter Browne and Kak Smith.
Bob Morgan and Steve Sculthorpe playing Dave McLoughlin and Marc Eisenhauer.
In Pennants next Sunday Grade 5 will travel to Parkes and Grade 7 will host Canowindra.
The Festival 4's will commence next Tuesday, March 7.
A Grade Pairs commence March 11 and the draw is on the board in the club.
Good bowling everyone.
