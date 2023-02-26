Cowra Guardian

Big weekend for championship and bowls pennants matches

By Bob Morgan
Updated February 27 2023 - 8:11am, first published 8:09am
In the Men's B Grade Pairs at Cowra Bowls on Saturday, February 25 Bob Morgan and Steve Sculthorpe had a very narrow win over Robbie Byrne and Dave Bohanna, whilst Dave McLoughlin and Marc Eisenhauer sealed a win with the very last bowl of the match.

