Court asked to deal with drug matter in offender's absence

A Cowra man currently residing in Victoria was fined $250 for possessing a prohibited drug, meth, when his matter was dealt with in the Local Court on February 22.
Danny Owen Parsons, 34, formerly of Farleigh Trig Road, didn't appear to answer the charge but wrote to the court entering a guilty plea and asking for the matter to be dealt with in his absence.
Noting Parsons had a number of similar matters on his record magistrate Don McLellan accepted his plea and fined him $250.
Parsons was charged with the offence after police saw him in a vehicle in the vicinity of a "known drug supply location".
Police documents tendered to the court revealed Parsons' vehicle was stopped and advised he would be searched.
He told police he had syringe, adding he used it to administer "Ice" but did not have any drugs in his possession.
The police search revealed he was carrying a "small resealable plastic bag containing a white crystal substance" after which he admitted it contained "Meth".
Police said the substance weighed 0.6 grams.
Also making news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.