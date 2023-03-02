Cowra Guardian

Former Cowra man enters guilty plea for drug possession

March 2 2023 - 1:30pm
Court asked to deal with drug matter in offender's absence

A Cowra man currently residing in Victoria was fined $250 for possessing a prohibited drug, meth, when his matter was dealt with in the Local Court on February 22.

