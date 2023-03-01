Cowra drug user claims Cannabis helped with his insomnia

A Cowra man charged with possessing 0.7 grams of cannabis told police he used the drug to help with his insomnia.
Troy Adam Reid, 46, of Jindalee Circuit, was dealt with in his absence at Cowra Local Court on February 22 where he was fined $250 for possessing an illegal substance.
According to documents presented to the court Reid came to police attention about 4.30am on December 8 last year while they were patrolling William Lane which they said is at the rear of a known drug supply location.
Police said they observed Reid and two other people leave the location before quickly re-entering when they saw police.
About 4.50am the same Reid was seen walking with two other people heading west on the Mid Western Highway across the Cowra bridge.
Police stopped Reid and after cautioning him he was subjected to a search.
Police found a tobacco packet which contained cannabis wrapped in a tissue which Reid told them was his and was for his insomnia.
He said he intended to smoke it when he arrived home to help him get to sleep.
