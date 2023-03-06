Cowra Guardian

Unlicenced driver had been on four previous interlock orders

March 7 2023 - 8:00am
'I have a digital licence but my phone is flat' offender claims

Blayney man Andrew Leslie Vincent told Cowra police he had a digital licence but his phone was flat when he was stopped for random testing on January 31 this year.

