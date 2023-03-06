'I have a digital licence but my phone is flat' offender claims

Blayney man Andrew Leslie Vincent told Cowra police he had a digital licence but his phone was flat when he was stopped for random testing on January 31 this year.
When police checked they discovered 41 year-old Vincent's licence was subject to an interlock order.
Vincent, of Tumulla Place, Blayney was stopped by Cowra Police about 8.50am for random testing which came back negative.
"I have a digital licence but my phone is flat," Vincent who was charged with driving disqualified, told police.
Police documents tendered to the court revealed his licence was subject to an interlock order until October 28, 2025.
The order, police said, came about after he was charged with "refuse or fail to submit to a breath analysis test".
Dealing with Vincent, who didn't appear in Cowra Local Court to answer the charge, magistrate Don McLellan fined him $600 and disqualified him from driving for eight months.
According to the tendered police documents Vincent had been subject to four previous interlock orders since 2016.
"The accused is well aware of the consequences of not complying," police said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.