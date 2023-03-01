Cowra Guardian

Cowra driver fined $800 and disqualified for 12 months

March 1 2023 - 12:03pm
'Smokes' run lands Cowra man in court for driving disqualified

Matthew William Mulloy wasn't present when he was dealt with in Cowra Local Court on February 22 charged with driving while disqualified.

