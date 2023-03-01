'Smokes' run lands Cowra man in court for driving disqualified

Matthew William Mulloy wasn't present when he was dealt with in Cowra Local Court on February 22 charged with driving while disqualified.
Magistrate Don McLelland dealt with Mulloy, 32, of Pinot Way in his absence fining him $800 and disqualifying him from driving for 12 months.
According to police documents presented to the court Mulloy was stopped by random testing about 9.55pm on January 29 this year after police noticed he was driving a vehicle with different registration plates on the vehicle's front and rear.
When asked about the different plates Mulloy told police "I just found the plates lying around home".
Mulloy's random testing returned a negative result but police checks on his licence revealed he was disqualified from driving on January 18 this year at Cowra Local Court for six months.
Asked why he was driving Mulloy told police "I'm just driving to get some smokes".
A further police check found the vehicle Mulloy was driving was unregistered.
He received an infringement notice for driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.
Also making news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.