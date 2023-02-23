Photos: Coota Beach Volleyball beach sprints

The Beach Sprint finals are always a highlight and great spectator event at the Coota Beach Volleyball carnival.
Steven (Slapsy) Willoughby has won the final of the Coota Beach Sprints for seven years running bar the two year Covid break,.
Steven, labeled King of the Beach Sprints, lost his crown this year to Joshua Bryant but left the sand to the loud applause of the crowd.
Cootamundra Herald Photographer Kelly Manwaring was there to capture some of the action.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.