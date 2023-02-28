K-line Ag, one of Cowra's largest employers, threw open its doors recently to celebrate its 30th anniversary.
The open day was on Wednesday, February 22, at the K-line facility on the Young Road.
K-line was established in Cowra by the Larsen family in 1993 after they identified a gap in the market for a broader, more efficient range of tillage machinery.
The Larsen family sold the business in 2019 to CNH Industrial, the parent company of agricultural machinery brands CASE IH and New Holland Agriculture.
K-line's new owners embraced the company's original philosophy to design, engineer and manufacture their products in Australia with all K-line Ag machinery proudly made at the manufacturing facility in Cowra which employs a staff of 85 - 90.
K-line National Sales Manager - Seeding and Tillage, David Gibson, said, "K-line remains a leader in the manufacturing space in Cowra, with all manufacturing materials sourced locally as much as possible.
"We are very proud to manufacture here in Cowra with a brand that is synonymous with great quality and customer care."
He said the company was continuing to expand with production greatly increased to export products to the United States, South Africa and New Zealand.
"We have tillage solutions for all farmer types from small mixed farmers right up to broadacre."
Customers and dealers were all welcome to attend the open day, which included dealer training and factory tours.
Mr Gibson said dealers had travelled from as far away as South Australia and Tasmania on the day demonstrating the esteem they have for K-Line products.
Also making news:
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.