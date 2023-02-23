PCYC Cowra AGM
March 2
PCYC Cowra will be holding a AGM to form a steering and fundraising committee - if you would like to support your community and youth of Cowra please join. Meetings will be held bi-monthly and all committee must have current criminal history and working with children checks.
Sara Storer in Eugowra
Saturday, March 4
Greg and Sara Storer are coming to Eugowra Showground to perform what will be a very special concert from 7.30pm Saturday, March 4. The concert is free to the Eugowra 2806 postcode community, with visitors asked to donate towards Eugowra's flood relief at the door.
Moorbel Markets
March 4
The Moorbel Markets are on again. Come for the morning and enjoy morning tea or stay for the BBQ. You will be able to find lots of local produce and cooking.
Makerspace at the library
March 4
Get ready to spend Saturday mornings at Cowra Library for the return of Makerspace Saturdays from 10am - 11.30am. Summer is almost over and it's time to have crafty fun making things. The first creation will be Glitter Bug Magnets. No bookings needed.
Orange Running Festival
March 4 and March 5
Head to Orange for the 2023 Orange Running Festival on the weekend. On Saturday there are the Orange Mile events - Junior, Women's and Men's plus the Community Orange Mile. On Sunday, the program consists of the 5km run and walk, 10km, half marathon and marathon.
Koorawatha Show
March 5
Head on down to Koorawatha for the annual Koorawatha Show. The yard dogs events b begin at 8am, with ring events starting at 9.30am, and the pavilion opens at 10.30am. Cattle and Sheep judging takes place from 10am and there will be chain saw Races happening at 11am. There are rides, jumping castle, a merry-go-round for the little ones and a rock climbing wall. There will also be a magician and live entertainment all day.
Cowra Free Breast Screen
January 18 to March 3
BreastScreen NSW are coming to Edgell Park and are encouraging women to to have a mammogram. Mammograms with BreastScreen NSW are free and you do not need a doctor's referral. To make a booking call 13 20 50 or visit https://book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au/
Art Exhibition
Until March 4
Operation Art Touring 50 from the 2022 Operation Art exhibition is on display at the Cowra Library. Every year, schools are invited to participate in Operation Art, an initiative of The Children's Hospital at Westmead in association with the NSW Department of Education's Arts Unit.
