Head on down to Koorawatha for the annual Koorawatha Show. The yard dogs events b begin at 8am, with ring events starting at 9.30am, and the pavilion opens at 10.30am. Cattle and Sheep judging takes place from 10am and there will be chain saw Races happening at 11am. There are rides, jumping castle, a merry-go-round for the little ones and a rock climbing wall. There will also be a magician and live entertainment all day.