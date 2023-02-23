Hospitality scholarship night to be held at Cowra Bowling Club

Looking to start a career in hospitality?
Cowra's Bowling and Golf Club is holding a Cowra Hospitality Scholarship Information Night at the Cowra Bowling Club on Thursday, March 9.
Bowling Club manager Marc Eisenhauer said the night is ideal for early school leavers, job seekers, young people looking for a gap year opportunity or anyone wanting to make a hospitality career change.
A joint initiative of the Cowra Bowling and Golf Clubs partnering with TAFE NSW, the scholarship program provides the opportunity to build real world skills for working in the hospitality industry.
"The first step in the process is enrolment at the information night," Mr Eisenhauer said.
From there participants will complete a two week TAFE NSW Hospitality Pre-Employment Program commencing on Monday, March 20.
The program will include computing, resume/interview, life and hospitality skills with certification.
Interviews for the scholarship will then be held April 3-4 with successful applicants offered a $5,000 financial incentive to complete the full 12 month program and a Traineeship in Certificate III in Hospitality.
Roles could include administration, customer service, food and beverage service.
The information night will begin at 7pm.
Register your interest in the scholarship and attending the info night by contacting Mr Eisenhauer on 0413 341881 or manager@cowrabowlingclub.com.au
