Disqualified driver says he was driving as original driver was unwell

A man from Orange plead guilty to driving while disqualified when he came before Cowra Local Court on February 22 to answer the charge.
Ricky Wayne White, 36, of Lewana Place Orange was convicted, fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months beginning from February 22, 2023.
White's solicitor, Clive Hill, told the court on the day in question his client was a passenger in a car when the driver felt unwell.
Rather than ending their trip at the time, due to safety concerns, Mr Hill said White got behind the wheel to drive to Koorawatha.
He then came to the attention of police.
Magistrate Don McLennan said with White's record warranted he be disqualified for a longer period, but due to the circumstances he only disqualified him from driving for six months.
Mr McLennan told White not to get behind the wheel even for a short period during the disqualification period.
According to police documents tendered in court, around 8:20pm on Sunday, January 1, 2023 police saw White driving north along the Olympic Highway at Koorawatha and stopped him for random testing.
A breath test which returned a negative result.
When asked for his licence, White told police he could not produce it but gave them his name and address.
When asked, White informed police his licence should be current.
When police asked White if his licence had been disqualified he asked them to let him off as he feared he might be jailed and was only driving as the original driver felt unwell.
Further checks by police revealed White had his licence disqualified from December 21, 2022 to June 6, 2023.
Police escorted White to Cowra where it was safe for him to rest until the car's original driver felt well enough to drive.
