Offender and a co-accused talk to store staff before taking items

March 6 2023 - 10:00am
Shoplifter hid items in a backpack

A Cowra woman has been fined and ordered to pay compensation after pleading guilty to shoplifting when she came before Cowra Local Court on February 22.

