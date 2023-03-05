Shoplifter hid items in a backpack

A Cowra woman has been fined and ordered to pay compensation after pleading guilty to shoplifting when she came before Cowra Local Court on February 22.
Monica Rebecca Ingram, 48, of Bahloo Street, was fined $300 and ordered to pay $140 in reimbursement costs to the victim.
Ingram's solicitor asked the court to take into account the value of the items stolen and that Ingram only has one similar offence on her record, which occurred in 1990.
Ingram's solicitor said Ingram had made efforts towards reimbursing the victim.
During sentencing Magistrate Don McLennan told Ingram that generally in Sydney if you steal something you get banned from the store and this may happen here as well.
Mr McLennan said there was some degree of planning involved in the theft, however Ingram did admit the offence to police when they approached her and questioned her about it.
According to police documents, tendered in court, about 10:44am on Sunday, December 11, 2022 Ingram and a co-accused entered a business on Redfern Street and proceeded to walk around the store.
Police said Ingram and a co-accused stopped in one of the aisles to talk to an employee who had come to assist them.
As the employee left, Ingram took several items from the shelves and put them into a backpack and a shoulder bag.
Police said Ingram handed the backpack to the co-accused and continued to wander around the store as the co-accused went to a car, leaving the backpack in it and emptying the contents of the shoulder bag.
Ingram and the co-accused met back inside the store where they proceeded to steal several more items, placing them inside the shoulder bag, before leaving the store.
Later that day, at 1:05pm police spoke with the store's staff and viewed CCTV footage, where they were able to identify Ingram and the co-accused.
Police were told Ingram and the co-accused had stolen 13 items worth $140.70.
About 4:25pm on December 31, 2022 the police went to a Cowra residence where they found Ingram.
When asked about the thefts, Ingram initially told police she was not there, before she admitted being there with the co-accused and a relative.
Ingram told police she had paid for a garden hose, and said nothing further about taking the other items without paying.
