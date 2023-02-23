Drinking drive offender drove 'even though he knew he shouldn't'

A Canowindra man has plead guilty to the charge of novice driver drive with novice range drink driving before Cowra Local Court on February 22.
Hayden Bryce Ewart, 25, of Waddell Street, Canowindra was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months, which was backdated to begin January 27, 2023.
He was also placed on an interlock licence for 12 months.
Ewart's solicitor Clive Hill told the court his client had gotten behind the wheel after having a drink, even though he knew he shouldn't have.
Mr Hill said Ewart was on his P2 licence at the time but could have gone for his full licence, but had not started the process at the time.
Magistrate Don McLennan told Ewart that as a P1 or P2 licence holder he can't have any alcohol before driving.
Mr McLennan said Ewart's traffic record is starting to mount up.
According to police documents, tendered in court, around 10:45pm the police were patrolling in Cowra and stopped Ewart on Kendal Street for the purposes of random testing.
When asked, Ewart produced a P2 driver's licence and told police he had one drink when asked.
A breath test returned a positive result and Ewart was arrested and taken for secondary testing.
The secondary breath test returned a positive result of 0.016.
When asked about his drinking, Ewart told police his first drink was at 7pm that night and his last drink was at 10pm.
Ewart told police he drunk six cans of rum and coke.
