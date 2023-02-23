Cowra Guardian

Offender drove 'even though he knew he shouldn't'

Updated February 28 2023 - 9:44am, first published February 24 2023 - 8:00am
Drinking drive offender drove 'even though he knew he shouldn't'

A Canowindra man has plead guilty to the charge of novice driver drive with novice range drink driving before Cowra Local Court on February 22.

