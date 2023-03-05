A Cowra man has plead guilty to high range drink driving.
When he came before Cowra Local Court on February 22 to answer the charge Lachlan Sutton, 24, of Macassar Street was convicted, fined $800, disqualified from driving for six months from February 23 and placed on a mandatory interlock order.
Sutton's solicitor, Clive Hill said his client had informed him he was a 'complete idiot' and had no excuse to offer the court.
Mr Hill said his client was drinking at a pub and usually takes the courtesy bus but didn't this time.
Mr Hill told the court there was nothing else on Sutton's record and he was intending to complete the Traffic Offenders Program.
During sentencing Magistrate Don McLennan said people make poor decisions when they drink and Sutton came to the attention of police due to the manner of his driving.
According to police documents, tendered in court, about 9:20pm on Saturday, February 11, 2023 police saw Sutton come out of the driveway of a business on Kendal Street.
Police said as he was coming out of the driveway he understeered, going to the wrong side of the road.
Sutton corrected his turn and then sharply turned right onto Darling street.
Police then stopped Sutton for the purposes of a random breath test.
Sutton told police he hadn't had anything to drink in the last 15 minutes, but he had quite a lot to drink previously.
The breath test returned a positive result. Sutton was arrested and taken to Cowra Police Station for secondary testing where he returned a positive reading of 0.173.
When questioned by police about his drinking, Sutton said he had at least 10 schooners of full strength beer over the course of nine hours.
