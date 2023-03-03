Canowindra man fined for driving without a licence

A Canowindra man has been fined for driving without a licence.
When he came before Cowra Local Court on February 22 to answer the charge Mark Adam Cook, 50, of Blatchford Street plead and was convicted and fined $200.
Cook told the court he can't hold a licence due to medical reasons.
During sentencing Magistrate Don McLennan told Cook if he doesn't have a licence, he is not allowed to drive.
According to police documents tendered in court, about 3:40pm on Saturday, January 28, 2023 police stopped Cook in Tilga Street for exceeding the signposted speed limit.
When police asked Cook for his licence, he told them he didn't have one and has never held one in NSW, but did have one in Queensland.
Further checks by police confirmed the lack of a NSW licence and that Cook had held a Queensland licence which had expired in 2003.
Cook received an infringement for the speeding offence.
Also making news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.