Man lucky to be alive after accident, says magistrate

Driving with a prohibited drug in his system saw a man disqualified from driving and fined when he came before Cowra Local Court on February 22 to answer the charge.
Jarrad Robinson, 34, of no listed address, appeared via AVL and plead guilty to drink driving before Magistrate Don McLennan.
He was convicted, fined $300 and disqualified from driving for three months from February 22, 2023.
Robinson's solicitor told the court his client's record doesn't assist him and he has a limited ability to pay a fine as he is currently in custody on other matters.
During sentencing Magistrate McLennan said Robinson was very lucky to be alive.
He was charged after being involved in a car accident which resulted in his car rolling.
According to police documents tendered in court, Robinson, a P1 licence holder, was driving south along the Olympic Highway, Cowra about 1pm on Sunday, December 4, 2022.
From evidence at the scene and witness accounts, about 30 metres north of the Chiverton Road intersection Robinson crossed the north bound lane and entered the gravel verge of the roadway.
Police said Robinson continued on the verge before attempting to regain control, his car rolling a number of times, before coming to rest partially blocking the south bound lane of the highway.
Robinson was trapped in the car for a short period until emergency services arrived and freed him from the wreck.
A passenger in the car who was able to free themselves.
The passenger spoke with police when they arrived and disclosed Robinson had recently used some drugs.
He was spoken to briefly before being taken to hospital.
A sample of blood was taken before Robinson was taken to Canberra Hospital as a precaution.
Laboratory testing the blood sample provided a positive result for methamphetamines and cannabis.
