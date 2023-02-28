Cowra Guardian

Drug driver involved in car accident

February 28 2023 - 2:31pm
Man lucky to be alive after accident, says magistrate

Driving with a prohibited drug in his system saw a man disqualified from driving and fined when he came before Cowra Local Court on February 22 to answer the charge.

