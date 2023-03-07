Cowra Guardian

Shearer not sure of how much he had to drink

March 8 2023 - 8:00am
A Rylstone shearer has been fined and disqualified from driving after coming before Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, February 22 to answer a charge of drink driving.

