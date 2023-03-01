Disobeying rail crossing sign alerts police to offender

A Cowra man has been disqualified from driving and fined after he plead guilty to mid range drink driving when he came before Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, February 22.
Will Mitchell Hibbet, 46, of Darling Avenue was fined $600, disqualified from driving for six months from January 21 and placed on a mandatory interlock order.
Hibbet's solicitor Mr Greg Bowen told the court his client had been working out of town on the day of the offence and came to the attention of police as he did not comply with a sign at a level railway crossing in Cowra.
Mr Bowen said Hibbet had not had any driving matters before the court over the last five years.
Magistrate Don McLennan, during sentencing, told Hibbet he had been given a chance five years earlier when he had a similar charge dismissed under a Section 10A order, which was very rare.
According to police documents tendered in court, about 6:40pm on January 26, 2023 police were travelling south on Campbell Street and saw Hibbet driving west on Brougham Street at a speed above the limit.
Hibbet was observed to fail to stop at a signposted stop sign.
Police followed Hibbet for a short time before stopping him on Argoon Street.
When asked by police, Hibbet said he had a few beers with his boss after work that day.
He was submitted to a breath test which returned a positive result.
Hibbet was arrested and taken back to Cowra Police Station for a secondary breath test which returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.112.
In relation to his drinking, Hibbet told police he had his first drink around 3pm that day and had six Carlton Dry stubbies, finishing at 6:45pm.
Hibbet was also given an infringement notice for failing to stop at a stop sign.
