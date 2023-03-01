Cowra Guardian

Disobeying rail crossing sign alerts police to offender

March 1 2023 - 1:57pm
A Cowra man has been disqualified from driving and fined after he plead guilty to mid range drink driving when he came before Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, February 22.

Local News

