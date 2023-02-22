The Cowra Community New Year's Eve Beach Party Committee needs your assistance.
Current committee president Ray Johnston said "with the success of our return to the original concept last year and with planning to start for this December we have big hopes of putting on another big event this year".
"The plan is for the very popular dunking tank, mud pit, jumping castle and other entertainment activities to be back. Then to finish the night with the Fireworks Display."
As part of the committee's obligations the group needs to hold an annual general meeting (AGM).
"We are looking for any interested community minded residents of Cowra that want to be part of this growing event to join our committee," Mr Johnston said.
The AGM will be held on Wednesday, March 8 2023 at the Cowra Bowling Club, in the front auditorium room, arrive from 6pm with the meeting to start at 6:15pm.
Nomination forms are available from the current committee members, email cowranye@gmail.com or send a message on Facebook @cowranye. Nominations open February 23, 2023 and close 1st March 2023.
