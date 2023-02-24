Easter fun for Cowra residents at River Park

The Cowra Art Group are looking to add some fun to Easter with a Breakfast in the Park event on Easter Saturday, April 8.
The event will be held at the River Park playground.
There will be a free breakfast and people are invited to book a table by contacting the Cowra Visitor Information Centre on 63424333.
Breakfast in the Park will run from 7.30 to 10am and there will be live music, face painting, a special guest "Easter Bunny" and prizes awarded for the Best Dressed Table and Best Easter Head ware.
To book a table contact the Cowra Visitor Information Centre on 63424333.
If its raining the event will be at the Cowra Basketball Cola near the Cowra Pool.
