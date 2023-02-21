Cowra Guardian

Mining continues to provide jobs and revenue for Cowra Shire

By Newsroom
Updated February 22 2023 - 11:08am, first published 10:54am
The total Gross Value Added to the Cowra economy in 2021-2022 from mining was a $7.6 million despite the shire not having a mine.

