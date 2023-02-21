The total Gross Value Added to the Cowra economy in 2021-2022 from mining was a $7.6 million despite the shire not having a mine.
The figure is revealed in the NSW Minerals Council latest annual Member Expenditure Survey.
The survey confirmed mining's ongoing economic contribution to the Central West, including the Cowra and Cabonne communities.
In Cabonne $193.3 million was added to the Gross Value of the economy.
Participating mining companies supported over 5,600 jobs in the Central West, an increase of around 30 jobs compared to last financial year and the highest number of jobs reported in the decade-long history of the survey.
The same companies also directly injected $1.3 billion into the Central West economy in the last financial year - an increase of over $200 million on the previous year and the highest result recorded for the Central West in the history of the expenditure surveys.
This is the third year in a row that direct mining spending in the Central West has been at or over $1 billion.
The $1.3 billion of direct mining spending in the Central West last financial year included over $406 million on wages and salaries, and $861 million for goods and services purchased from over 1,000 mining supplier businesses across the Central West.
In Cowra Shire mining companies provide work for 32 (FTEs), paying out $15.8 million in salaries.
The same companies made business purchases, community and Local Government payments of $4.4 million with direct spending of $20.3 million to 43 suppliers.
Associated salaries of $18.2 million were paid out to 143 (FTEs) residing in Cabonne with the shire benefitting from $90 million in direct payments to 49 suppliers.
Business purchases, community and Local Government payments of $71.8 million were injected into the Cabonne economy.
An economic analysis of the Survey results revealed $1.3 billion of direct spending across the central west by the 27 participating mining companies in the last financial year contributed 22% of the GRP of the Central West's economy during this period, a record level percentage for mining's contribution to the region's GRP.
The companies contribute 5.4% of the Forbes shire's economy supporting 334 jobs (FTEs) and 25.5% of the Parkes economy supporting 2028 jobs (FTEs).
"These very strong results highlight the importance of mining for the Central West's economy, and for mining communities across the region. Mining clearly continues to provide economic strength and stability to communities in the Central West, supporting thousands of local families and businesses," NSW Minerals Council CEO Stephen Galilee said.
"With an election approaching, these strong results are a timely reminder of the importance of a strong mining sector for the future of the Central West.
"Thousands of locals will head to the polls on election day at least partially considering their vote based on who will best support a strong mining sector into the future," Mr Galilee said.
