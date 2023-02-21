Cowra's show pavilion to be sold to pay creditors

The Cowra Show Pavilion will remain in public hands following its sale to Crown Lands in order to pay Cowra Show Society creditors.
The Society was placed into Voluntary Administration in late January 2023, when the Executive Committee passed a resolution, after obtaining advice that they might be in breach of their statutory duties in relation to monies owed to creditors.
The purpose of the Voluntary Administration was to create a moratorium on creditors enforcing their debts, allowing time for a restructuring proposal to be formulated and then voted on by creditors.
Rodgers Reidy, a specialist Insolvency, Restructuring and Forensic Accounting firm was engaged, with Andrew Barnden (who heads up its Regional and Agribusiness practice), being appointed as Voluntary Administrator on January 27.
Mr Barnden said he has since been working with the Show Society's Executive Committee and various Government bodies to develop a Deed of Company Arrangement, which would see creditors paid in full and operations returned to the Cowra Show Society's Executive Committee.
A detailed report is being circulated this week ahead of a meeting of creditors which is to be held on Friday, March 3, where they will be asked to vote on the proposal which will allow all creditor claims to be paid in full.
Mr Barnden said his investigations had shown that cash reserves and cashflow of the Cowra Show Society had been seriously depleted over the COVID-19 period when the Cowra Show, Cowra Wine Show and Poll Dorset Sheep show couldn't be held.
He said it also appears there had been over capitalisation on expenditure for entertainment for the 2022 Cowra Show.
To recoup funds, he said there had been significant negotiations with various Government bodies and others, resulting in Crown Lands agreeing to purchase the Pavilion and Jed's Shed from the Show Society and for them to be leased back to the Society.
"The proposed sale of the Pavilion is a great outcome in the circumstances, which will result in creditors being paid in full with considerable ongoing cost savings for the Show Society in relation to rates and insurance, whilst ensuring that the Pavilion and Jed's Shed remain available for public use," he said.
Mr Barnden is expecting to hand back operations of the Cowra Show Society to the Executive Committee following next week's meeting.
Also making news:
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.