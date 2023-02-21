Western U16s defeated in final pool match

The final pool match of the Greg Griffith Shield (U16s Western Zone) was played out on Sunday with Bathurst hosting Lachlan.
Lachlan won the toss and chose to bat.
Ewan Moody was the first to go for just two and in form opener Jake Dunn from Parkes couldn't keep his form going and& was out early making just nine with the bat.
Harry Roscarel and Blake Dillon steadied the ship before Blake was out caught off the bowling of Cooper Stephen for just two.
Harry was joined at the crease by former Cowra junior Archie McDonald.
The experienced pair played good positive cricket against the spinners, rotating the strike and clearing the fence when bad balls were dished up.
At the drinks break Lachlan were in a strong position at 3/77 off 17 overs.
After drinks it all went downhill for Lachlan.
Bathurst's Blade Burke bowled an incredible spell of off spin bowling firstly removing the skipper Harry Roscarel for 35.
Joe Nicholson from Forbes joined Archie and the pair looked good for a while before Burke struck again removing McDonald for 35 also.
The lower order capitulated under the strain of quality spin bowling and batters 7-11 didn't trouble the scorers at all.
Joe Nicholson was left stranded on 27 not out with Burke the chief destroyer claiming impressive figures of 6/17 off just 6 overs.
Lachlan all out 128 off just 29 overs.
A disappointing total from such an experienced and talented group of players.
Bathurst made light work of the total making 2/130 off just 21 overs with Hugh Taylor making 70 off just 56 balls and Murray Staines from Lithgow 20 not out to complete the win.
Harry Roscarel and Jake Dunn taking a wicket each for Lachlan.
Lachlan's coach Glenn McDonald said: "it's very frustrating that two weeks in a row we have been bowled out cheaply".
"Not batting for the allotted 50 overs leaves us little chance of being competitive at this higher level.
"On paper we have a good well balanced team with plenty of experience in the playing 11."
Dubbo host Orange this Sunday in the final
