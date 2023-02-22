Women's club claims two district singles titles

Last week saw the club claim two major district singles titles with Sharon Bohanna winning the Senior title from Jenny Middleton of Canowindra and Sharen Hubber taking out the Open event from Anette Tisdal from Forbes. Well done ladies.
They will now contest regional play-offs at Forbes in two weeks.
The first round of Mixed Pairs saw some close games with T Peadon and G Rogers defeating J Kiernicki and D McLoughlin. L Burns and A Smith defeating M Schroder and G Knight.
D & S Bohanna defeating S & J Davis. E Brown and S Egan defeating M Dart and D Antaw.
D Presnell and B Oliver defeated K Fisher and R Oliver in a nailbiter. N Wass and M Nicholls defeating J Bailey and S Lauritzen. J Burgin and S Hubber defeated S & B Morgan.
Mixed Pennants will see both grades playing at home on Sunday at 11 am so come and cheer the guys and girls on.
Sheets are up for St Patrick's Charity Day and Handicap Singles so get your names in.
Next round of Mixed Pairs will be played on Thursday.
The Unification Committee is working hard on policies and arrangements for this to go ahead with information available to members soon.
Until next time happy bowling and see you on the green.
On Wednesday, February 15 Cowra had 26 bowlers enjoyed a roll-up on a very nice day.
Saturday, February 18
What a hot day, we had 2 matches in the Men's B Grade Pairs this morning, Mick Beath and Peter Lesueur had a very narrow win over Tom Peadon and Nick Wass, whilst Dave Antaw and Tom Clark had a very healthy win over Bruce Thurtell and Ray Harper. We also had six rather sterling bowlers enjoy a social game in the afternoon. Well done all in the heat. The 2nd round of the Men's B Grade Pairs will be played this Saturday 25th.
Sunday, February 19
The Grade 7 Pennants team travelled all the way to Woodstock and had a very narrow victory over the determined Woodstock Team 63 shots to 57, congratulations to the team on their victory and we look forward to playing Forbes this Sunday at Cowra.
The Grade 5 Pennants team had a long journey to Condobolin and suffered a significant loss to the very good Condo Team 84 shots to 39, we all know you can turn that around next Sunday at home against Parkes Railway.
Many thanks to both Woodstock and Condobolin for their hospitality.
Sunday Social Bowls is cancelled for the duration of Pennants and will resume on Sunday 2nd April.
Upcoming Events
Business House Bowls is cancelled this Thursday 23rd February due to the BIG CAR draw at the Bowling Club.
The B Grade Pairs on Saturday will feature the following matches.
Peter Lesueur and Mick Beath play Tom Clark and Dave Antaw.
Brian Duff and Joe Burgin play Peter Browne and Kak Smith.
Bob Morgan and Steve Sculthorpe play Robbie Byrne and Dave Bohanna.
Dave McLoughlin and Marc Eisenhauer play Jim McNaught and John Bischof.
Bowl well everyone.
