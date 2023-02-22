Cowra Guardian

Women's club claims two district singles titles

February 22 2023 - 3:08pm
Last week saw the club claim two major district singles titles with Sharon Bohanna winning the Senior title from Jenny Middleton of Canowindra and Sharen Hubber taking out the Open event from Anette Tisdal from Forbes. Well done ladies.

