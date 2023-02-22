February 25
Ride Park Days are safe and controlled non-competition riding days where families, friends and kids of all abilities can enjoy social riding. Available for riders of all ages and no club membership is required.
Banjo Paterson Australian Poetry Festival
February 17 to February 26
Join other arts lovers in the region for a week of bush poetry events for the annual Banjo Paterson Australian Poetry Festival.
Koorawatha Biker Bash Charity Ride
February 25
The Koorawatha Biker Bash Leukemia Foundation Charity Ride will be returning on February 25. Everyone is welcome to the charity event, which starts and finishes at Hotel Koorawatha.
Bonsai Workshop
February 26
Back by popular demand! Don't miss out on your chance to create a beautiful living bonsai sculpture to take home. Bonsai is the Japanese art of growing and training miniature trees in pots. The workshop will take place at the Cowra Civic Centre as part of the Cowra Seniors Festival. Tickets cost $50 and includes all materials and light refreshments.
PCYC Cowra AGM
March 2
PCYC Cowra will be holding a AGM to form a steering & fundraising committee - if you would like to support your community and youth of Cowra please join. Meetings will be held bi-monthly and all committee must have current criminal history and working with children checks.
Cowra Free Breast Screen
January 18 to March 3
BreastScreen NSW are coming to Edgell Park and are encouraging women to to have a mammogram. Mammograms with BreastScreen NSW are free and you do not need a doctor's referral. To make a booking call 13 20 50 or visit https://book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au/
Art Exhibition
Until March 4
Operation Art Touring 50 from the 2022 Operation Art exhibition is on display at the Cowra Library until March 4. Every year, schools across New South Wales are invited to participate in Operation Art, an initiative of The Children's Hospital at Westmead in association with the New South Wales Department of Education's Arts Unit.
Sara Storer in Eugowra
Saturday, March 4
Greg and Sara Storer are coming to Eugowra Showground to perform what will be a very special concert from 7.30pm Saturday, March 4. The concert is free to the Eugowra 2806 postcode community, with visitors asked to donate towards Eugowra's flood relief at the door.
