Rural Fire Service volunteers quickly had a fire on Battalion Drive at Cowra under control today.
The fire, which broke out near homes around 11am today was listed as "being controlled" on the NSW Rural Fire Services's Fires Near Me app by lunchtime.
At last report the fire had destroyed two hectares of grassland.
Cowra Police and Rural Fire Service remained at the scene.
