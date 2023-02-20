At the time of judging of the Cowra Show Society's 2022 ASC Championship Dryland Field Wheat competition judge Peter Wilson had a hard time selecting a winner for this year's wheat competition with all entrants having an estimated yield over seven tonnes a hectare.
Active green leaf was a main determinant of a final predicted yield.
Mr Wilson awarded the best crop to Wright Glen Ian farmers Jason and Johnno Wright.
Unfortunately with the extremely dry finish, disease and other issues the crop did not live up to expectations when the State Judge inspected the crops a few weeks later.
He only estimated a yield of 6 to 6.5 tonne/ha.
The district and state winner was Robert Taylor of Greenethorpe with an estimated yield of 7.2 t/ha.
"This shows the problem of having to estimate final yield of crops just past the flowering stage and crops are still green and filling grain," Cowra Show Society's Ian Packer said.
"The final score of the judge is mainly determined by the yield with other factors such as trueness of type, disease, weeds and evenness only accounting for a couple of points difference between the entrants.
"The rainfall from January to time of judging was over 800 mm with a predicted wet finish which did not happen.
"We were lucky to have Peter Wilson (Syngenta) as judge again this year.
"His expertise and knowledge was very well received by the entrants."
Mr Packer said weed control was generally excellent in crops due to the management practices of crop and herbicide rotation.
"Unfortunately leaf root and grain diseases were a challenge this year with some contestants having to spray up to three times for satisfactory crops.
"This significantly lifted the growing costs this year."
Mr Packer said the Show Society would like to thank Peter Wilson for being the 2022 judge.
"Pete has been doing it now for a number of years and we need new local blood to assist Pete next year," he said.
"Maybe the harvest result was a bit disappointing for the local entrants and winners but we cannot control the weather and climate.
"The competition will be on again next harvest so be on the lookout for your best crop in a paddock over 20 hectares.
"There will be publicity close to the date of judging so keep on the lookout for information as we need more entrants," Mr Packer said.
